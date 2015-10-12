"Stars aligned" for AB InBev's megabrew merger plan

* CEO says Africa study, shareholder talks behind timing
* SABMiller says approach is opportunistic, based on share
decline
* AB InBev's U.S., Brazil problems make it look elsewhere
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 Anheuser-Busch InBev's
CEO says a study of SABMiller's African beer markets and
talks with top shareholders led to an "alignment of stars" that
drew it to its nearest rival.
But observers say the real catalysts for the $100 billion
takeover proposal made public on Oct. 7 are a steep fall in
SABMiller's share price, search for growth beyond AB InBev's
declining core Americas markets and a desire not to give
SABMiller's new management enough time to execute a workable
defence.
Analysts have speculated on the tie-up of the world's top
two brewers for years. Chief Executive Carlos Brito told a
conference call last week that his company has been eyeing its
rival for "quite a while".
In the last few months though AB InBev has done "deep dive"
studies of the top nine African markets, which would include
SABMiller markets such as South Africa and Nigeria.
AB InBev's larger shareholders, principally Belgian and
Brazilian families, have also approached SABMiller's two main
investors, cigarette-maker Altria and the BevCo company
of Colombia's Santo Domingo family, which together own 40.5
percent of the UK-based brewer.
"Those two things were not the case a year ago, knowledge
about Africa and knowledge about the intentions of those two
shareholders, in terms of them being at least receptive to an
approach," Brito said, while acknowledging that BevCo had not
given its support to his proposal.
Target SABMiller has called the approach "opportunistic",
timed to take advantage of a double-digit decline in its share
price in July and August, depressed by weaker emerging market
currencies.
"They saw an opportunity and they jumped on it," said
Morningstar analyst Phil Gorham.
Looking back, AB InBev's shares have outperformed those of
its target since 2010, meaning AB InBev's market capitalisation
has swollen to beyond twice that of SABMiller from 1.6 times
five years ago, making a purchase easier to fund.
TROUBLE AT HOME
While the share price may explain the exact timing, analysts
say AB InBev's own performance woes and changes at SABMiller
also played a role.
In just over a year, the world's second largest brewer has
replaced its chairman, chief financial officer and the head of
its U.S. joint venture MillerCoors. CEO Alan Clark has only been
in place since April 2013, succeeding long-standing leader
Graham Mackay who has since died.
"It's well-known that the management is not as stable as it
used to be," said Berenberg analyst Javier Gonzalez Lastra. --
SABMiller agreed a deal last year to combine bottling of
soft drinks in Africa with Coca-Cola. Given time,
industry sources say it could make its business larger or its
ties more complex, making it harder for a predator to swallow.
The brewer tried last September to merge with Heineken
but was publicly spurned in an episode that banking
sources suspect helped make the company look more vulnerable.
There was also increased speculation among analysts and in
the press about a possible tie-up between SAB and liquor giant
Diageo.
HSBC said investors should also not ignore the fundamental
weakness of AB InBev's core markets of Brazil and the United
States, saying the company has been driven to pursue a merger
"out of need", rather than from a position of strength as it had
in the past.
Its U.S. volumes have declined in every year but one of the
past six, with margins now slipping, while Brazil, a strong
growth market for years, is now mired in recession.
The United States and Brazil make up just over half of AB
InBev's volumes and some two-thirds of its core profit (EBITDA).
Exane BNP Paribas analyst Eamonn Ferry said AB InBev's U.S.
problems were structural, with smaller craft players steadily
gaining market share, while it was hard to see Brazilian
consumers spending freely for the next year or two.
SABMiller has also been hit by the weakness of local
currencies, notably the South African rand and the Colombian
peso, but the markets themselves have largely been growing.
Africa, meanwhile, is expected to see a sharp jump in the
legal drinking age population in the years ahead as well as
increased beer consumption among a fast-growing middle class.
Africans drink 9 litres of beer per head per year, compared
with a global average of 45. However, alcohol consumption is in
line with the global average, meaning brewers do not have to
find new drinkers, but only get existing drinkers to switch to
their beers.
"SABMiller is exposed to volatile markets, especially in
Africa and less developed Latin American countries, but Africa
is in that sweet spot now. If you want volume growth, it's
SABMiller. It's the last frontier of beer," said Ferry.
(Additional reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Anna
Willard)