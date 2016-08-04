UPDATE 2-AB InBev to dominate top jobs after SABMiller deal

* New entity based in Belgium, run out of New York
* All but one executive manager from AB InBev
* SAB's London HQ, some regional hubs to be wound down
(Adds more details, byline, bullet points)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, Aug 4 Anheuser Busch InBev
managers will take all but one of 19 key positions following the
brewer's $100 billion-plus takeover of rival SABMiller,
according to details of the transaction announced on Thursday.
The deal, sweetened last week to help make up for a drop in
the British currency, has been approved by both companies'
boards but still needs to be voted on by shareholders, some of
whom oppose the deal.
AB InBev is known for its cost-cutting and centralized
control, which some analysts have said may be tough to impose on
all corners of SAB's business, with its joint ventures and
equity stakes in markets such as Turkey and Africa.
AB InBev, the maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois, said the
new company - which has yet to be named - would continue to be
based in its home town of Leuven, Belgium, while its operations
would be managed from New York.
SAB's offices in Woking, outside of London, will be kept
open for a transitional period, but its central London
headquarters will be wound down. The bulk of SAB's European
businesses are being sold as part of the deal.
"It looks as if all the SAB group and regional HQs will be
eventually phased out," said Bernstein Research analysts.
The new company will be run by teams of "functional chiefs"
and "zone presidents", both reporting to AB InBev Chief
Executive Carlos Brito. All but one of those 19 positions will
be held by current AB InBev executives.
There was no mention of roles for SABMiller's CEO Alan Clark
or finance chief Domenic De Lorenzo in the new company.
Of SAB's 576 corporate roles in the UK, 523 are in Woking
and 51 in London.
AB InBev said SAB's general counsel John Davidson, human
resources director Johann Nel and managing director for Africa
Mark Bowman, had agreed to stay for a transition period of at
least six months to help with "integration, talent retention
and stakeholder management".
The new company will be organised into nine geographical
zones, with existing SABMiller hubs in Miami, Hong Kong and
Beijing phased out within a few months after deal closes, which
is expected in October.
AB InBev has agreed to sell SAB's western European brands
Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime, to Japan's Asahi. It has also
pledged to sell SAB's Eastern European business, which includes
the Pilsner Urquell brand, though a buyer has not been agreed.
SAB's joint ventures in the United States and China will be
taken over by their respective partners when the deal goes
through.
(Additional reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru;
Editing by Adrian Croft and Mark Potter)