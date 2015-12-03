UPDATE 2-AB InBev seeks to sell SABMiller's Grolsch, Peroni brands

* AB InBev has agreed to buy SABMiller
* Says sales to address potential antitrust concerns
* Heineken still market leader in Italy, Netherlands, UK
(Updates with potential buyers)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Dec 3 Anheuser-Busch InBev is
looking to sell SABMiller's Grolsch and Peroni brands to
address potential concerns among European competition regulators
over its planned acquisition of the world's second largest
brewer.
The sale of the brands and their related businesses in
Italy, the Netherlands and Britain would be conditional on AB
InBev acquiring SABMiller in a cash and share offer currently
worth some 72 billion pounds ($108 billion).
AB InBev said on Thursday it was also looking to sell
Meantime Brewing Company, the London-based craft brewer that
SABMiller announced it was buying only in May.
The Belgium-based brewer has already agreed to sell
SABMiller's majority-stake in U.S. venture MillerCoors to
Denver-based venture partner Molson Coors for $12
billion.
"Like the previously announced disposal of the Miller
business to Molson Coors, these steps reflect AB InBev's
pro-active approach to addressing potential regulatory
concerns," AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, said in a
statement.
Potential buyers for Grolsch and Peroni, which could each be
worth some $1 billion, are not obvious, with obstacles for major
brewing groups like Heineken and Carlsberg.
That could leave private equity groups as the most likely
bidders.
Facing a $3 billion break-up clause, AB InBev has a powerful
incentive to facilitate the SABMiller deal. With Stella Artois
and Beck's, AB InBev already has European lagers that it is
marketing internationally.
"What they really want is Africa and bits of Latin America.
If you said they couldn't include some SABMiller brands in
Europe, you'd bet they'd take that," said Societe Generale
beverage analyst Andrew Holland.
With SABMiller, AB InBev is buying into countries such as
Colombia and Peru and crucially, Africa, while markets such as
the United States are weakening as drinkers shun mainstream
lagers in favour of craft brews and cocktails.
EU SCRUTINY
Beverage analysts have identified the new company's business
in China, where SABMiller has a stake in market leader CR Snow,
as a regulatory hurdle, but it is not clear whether EU
regulators would insist on divestments in Europe.
The European Commission, which rules on antitrust issues in
the EU, will carry out a full investigation because the combined
market share would exceed 15 percent in at least one country.
In Italy, the new group would have 28.3 percent of the
market, in the Netherlands 27.9 percent and in Britain 21.8
percent, according to beer market specialists Plato Logic.
However, Heineken would remain the leader in all three
markets, with shares of 29.4 percent in Italy, 38.6 percent in
the Netherlands and 27.5 percent in Britain.
AB InBev's issue may be that, with Peroni, Grolsch and
Meantime, it would have too great a share of premium beers.
The Commission in the past has looked at specific segments
of the market, such as its 2009-2010 review of the planned
cooperation of British Airways, Iberia and American Airlines on
transatlantic routes.
Then it said that premium and economy classes could be
considered as two separate markets. However, in brewing, premium
is a vaguer concept.
Heineken would be excluded give its existing market share.
Molson Coors, with business in Britain and eastern Europe, might
be interested but could be too stretched in buying MillerCoors
in the United States.
Carlsberg is grappling with a struggling Russian business,
although it might be able to do a deal if it sold shares.
Irish cider maker C&C could similarly be stretched
and reluctant to expand until its U.S. business turns around.
That would leave private equity buyers, AB InBev having
previously sold assets in Korea to KKR and in eastern
Europe to CVC, buying back the former in 2014.
(Editing by Mark Potter and Keith Weir)