AB InBev says wins U.S. Antitrust Approval for SABMiller Deal

July 20 The world's top two brewers, Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller, have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge, Ab InBev said on Wednesday.

The deal, which was announced in November of last year, is worth about $100 billion.

To win approval for the deal, Denver-based Molson Coors will buy SABMiller's 58 percent stake in their U.S. joint venture.

The deal marries AB InBev's Budweiser and Stella Artois beers with SABMiller's Miller and Pilsner Urquell. The companies brew almost a third of the world's beer, dwarfing other major producers like Heineken and Carlsberg. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Bernard Orr)