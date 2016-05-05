UPDATE 1-Australia clears AB Inbev's $100 bln SABMiller buyout plan

* AB Inbev has offered to cut ties with Australia rival
SYDNEY, May 5 Australia's antitrust regulator on
Thursday cleared beer giant Anheuser Busch Inbev SA's
planned $100 billion takeover of rival SABMiller Plc,
saying the deal would not adversely affect the domestic market.
"The ACCC considers that the proposed acquisition is
unlikely to result in higher beer prices for consumers,"
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chairman
Rod Sims said in a statement.
The deal would not hurt competition in Australia because AB
Inbev sold its beers in Australia only via distributors, "has
only a limited direct company presence in Australia and does not
brew beer here," the ACCC said.
The green light from Australia removes another potential
antitrust obstacle to the world's No. 1 beer company's deal to
buy its nearest rival, one of the biggest corporate takeovers on
record. AB Inbev has said it expects to complete the purchase by
the end of 2016, but still has to secure antitrust clearance in
Europe, where both it and its target are headquartered.
AB Inbev is the No. 2 beer supplier in Australia, behind
Lion Nathan, owned by Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd.
The ACCC said AB Inbev has until now had its beers, which
include Corona, distributed in Australia by Lion Nathan. It has
agreed to distribute the product itself to ease regulatory
concerns that the companies may coordinate market activity, the
ACCC said.
The European Commission has said it will give its verdict on
the deal on May 24. AB Inbev has already offered to sell
SABMiller's Grolsch and Peroni brands to address its potential
concerns.
In April, AB Inbev agreed to delay any layoffs by five years
and invest 1 billion rand ($67 million) to support South African
farmers to secure regulatory approval for the deal in South
Africa.
