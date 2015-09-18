UPDATE 1-AB InBev talked to SABMiller investor Altria before approach-Bbg

(Adds background, details)
Sept 18 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA reached
out to SABMiller Plc's largest shareholder, Altria Group
Inc, before making a takeover approach, Bloomberg
reported.
Cigarette maker Altria, which owns a 27 percent stake in
SABMiller, has signaled it is open to considering a proposal,
depending on the terms, the report said, citing people familiar
with the matter. (bloom.bg/1QMbe4d)
SABMiller, the world's No. 2 brewer, said on Wednesday it
had been informed that AB InBev intended to make an offer which
it would have to do by Oct. 14 under British rules.
AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, is also close to
lining up a group of banks to help finance a deal and a takeover
proposal may come as soon as the financing is in place,
Bloomberg reported on Friday.
Banks are willing to offer more than $50 billion of debt for
the acquisition, one of the people said.
Analysts have said AB InBev will have to pay at least 40
pounds ($62) per SABMiller share, and maybe as much as 45
pounds, implying an overall price of up to $130 billion,
including SABMiller's debt.
Altria and AB InBev declined to comment on the Bloomberg
report.
AB InBev and other top brewers are trying to move into new
markets as they look to shrug off weakness in North America and
Europe, where consumers increasingly choose craft beers made by
independent players or wine or spirits.
AB InBev has grown into the world's biggest brewer through a
string of deals and is the owner of brands such as Budweiser,
Corona, Stella Artois, Beck's, Leffe and Hoegaarden.
