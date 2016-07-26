UPDATE 3-Brewer AB InBev seeks to nail SABMiller bid with sweetened offer

* New cash offer 45 pounds/share, up from 44 pounds
* Share-and-cash alternative up by 88 pence
* AB InBev says offer is final
* SABMiller reviewing stance with shareholders
By Philip Blenkinsop and Freya Berry
BRUSSELS/LONDON, July 26 Anheuser-Busch InBev
raised its $100 billion-plus bid for rival brewer
SABMiller on Tuesday in an attempt to quash investor dissent
over an offer made less attractive by a post Brexit vote fall in
the pound.
SABMiller said its chairman spoke with his AB InBev
counterpart on Friday about that offer in the light of exchange
rate volatility and market movements, but there was no talk or
agreement on the terms of the revised offer of 45 pounds a
share, up from 44 pounds in October.
The change comes after a number of activist investors, such
as Elliott Capital Advisors and TCI Fund Management, bought
stakes in SABMiller and several shareholders voiced concerns at
least week's annual general meeting that the cash deal was less
attractive for most investors than before and was below a
share-and-cash alternative.
AB InBev (ABI) said the revised terms were final, which
under British law means the price is set, unless the bidder
drops its offer and waits six months to make another.
However, Aberdeen Asset Management, with a 1.17
percent SABMiller stake according to Thomson Reuters data, said
the revised offer was still unacceptable, although analysts said
they thought the deal was now likely to go through.
Bernstein Research beverage analyst Trevor Stirling said
SABMiller's shares would probably drop to 41.50 pounds if AB
InBev's takeover bid failed.
"The broader base of shareholders can take the money and
run.... or seek to call ABI's bluff," said Bernstein Research
analyst Trevor Stirling. Another analyst likened the situation
to a game of chicken that ABI was trying to head off.
The world's largest brewer, seeking to secure attractive
markets in Latin America and Africa by taking over its nearest
rival, also improved the terms of an alternative share-and-cash
offer designed for SABMiller's two largest shareholders.
The slide in the value of the pound following Britain's vote
to leave the European Union has made the deal less attractive
for all the other investors, while the rise of AB InBev shares
in the
past nine months has made the alternative option more so.
The new offer values SABMiller at around 79 billion pounds
($103.6 billion). In November, when the original bid was
officially launched, it was worth around 70 billion pounds, or
$106 billion based on exchange rates at the time. That original
bid had since dropped to about $100 billion.
The share and cash offer, designed exclusively for Altria
and Colombia's Santo Domingo family who together own about 41
percent of SABMiller, had been worth less than the all-cash
option last year, but with the fall of sterling and a rise of AB
InBev shares, has since surpassed it.
For a foreign dollar-based investor, the cash offer had
dropped 12 percent since the British referendum on June 23.
Meanwhile, AB InBev shares are more than 35 percent higher than
in October.
MODEST INCREASE
Aberdeen Asset Management said the revised offer undervalued
the company and continued to favour Altria and Bevco, the Santo
Domingos' investment vehicle.
AB InBev said the share-and-cash offer value was now 51.14
pounds, so above the 45 pounds of pure cash, but the new shares
offered would have to be held for at least five years.
"I wouldn't like to second guess what the activists were
hoping for, but the increase is quite modest," one SABMiller
shareholder told Reuters.
Liberum analyst Alicia Forry said she believed the revised
bid was likely to be successful by throwing a "small bone" to
activist investors and shutting the door to further increases.
"The main thing from ABI's perspective is they don't want
this to drag and if they engaged (activists) it would," she
said.
SABMiller, which provisionally agreed the deal struck in
October, said it had taken on Centerview Partners as a new
financial advisor and would consult with
shareholders before formally considering the revised offer.
The takeover is still awaiting regulatory approval in China.
SABMiller shareholders would expect to vote on it after that.
At 1445 GMT, SABMiller shares were down 0.4 percent at 44.20
pounds. AB InBev's were up 0.6 percent at 115.50 euros.
($1 = 0.7624 pounds)
