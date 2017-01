(Corrects to billions in headline)

SYDNEY May 5 The Australian antitrust regulator on Thursday cleared beer giant Anheuser Busch Inbev SA's planned $100 billion takeover of rival SABMiller Plc , saying the deal would not adversely affect the local market.

"The ACCC considers that the proposed acquisition is unlikely to result in higher beer prices for consumers," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)