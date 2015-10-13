版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 13日 星期二 19:26 BJT

Altria welcomes SABMiller's willingness to accept AB InBev offer

Oct 13 SABMiller Plc shareholder Altria Group said it was pleased that the brewer was willing to accept larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev's new offer worth more than $100 billion.

Cigarette maker Altria said on Tuesday it held about 27 percent stake in SABMiller.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐