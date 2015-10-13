Altria welcomes SABMiller's willingness to accept AB InBev offer

Oct 13 SABMiller Plc shareholder Altria Group said it was pleased that the brewer was willing to accept larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev's new offer worth more than $100 billion.

Cigarette maker Altria said on Tuesday it held about 27 percent stake in SABMiller.

