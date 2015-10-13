Altria welcomes SABMiller's willingness to accept AB InBev offer

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 13 SABMiller Plc shareholder Altria Group said it was pleased that the brewer was willing to accept larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev's new offer worth more than $100 billion.
Cigarette maker Altria said on Tuesday it held about 27 percent stake in SABMiller.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.