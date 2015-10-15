Megabrew deal may fall flat with Australian regulators

| SYDNEY
SYDNEY Oct 15 Australian regulators are likely
to raise concerns over the planned $100 billion-plus takeover of
SABMiller by rival Anheuser-Busch InBev, wary
of the impact on competition from a combination of the country's
No.1 and No.3 brewers.
After a long courtship, SABMiller agreed on Tuesday to a
deal that would brew almost a third of the world's beer and
rank in the top five mergers in corporate history.
A SABMiller/AB InBev beer behemoth will control around 46
percent of Australasia's 2 billion litre beer market, according
to figures from Euromonitor, a smaller percentage than some
other markets such as the United States, Peru and Argentina.
However, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission
(ACCC) has long been wary of deals where the top three players
are cut to two, said Allan Fels, a former chairman of the
commission.
"This deal will not have an easy ride through the ACCC,"
Fels told Reuters. "The battle between second and third position
often stimulates competition more generally in the market... In
this case it's not clear there is a lot of surrounding
competition, and therefore it could be that a cosy duopoly
emerges."
With brands including Victoria Bitter and Carlton Draught,
SABMiller is Australia's biggest brewer with around 38 percent
market share, followed closely by Kirin Holdings Co Ltd on 32
percent with its stable of beers including local
favourites XXXX and Toohey's.
After AB InBev, which has 8.5 percent of the Australian beer
market with brands such as Corona and Becks, the next biggest
brewer, privately owned Coopers Brewery, has just a 3.6 percent
share.
"If there is evidence that the No. 3 is likely to grow and
be an effective competitive constraint against the big two, then
that would suggest that there could be concerns," said one
competition lawyer, who asked not to be identified.
The merger is expected to have repercussions for the rest of
the industry, particularly in the United States where the two
companies would have about 70 percent of the beer market unless
they sell off some assets.
Analysts say the combined group might also have to sell
interests in China, where SABMiller's CR Snow joint venture with
China Resources Enterprise is the market leader.
"It's conceivable that the merger is blocked
internationally, but if it's not, if it sails through overseas
but is blocked here, they'd have to consider calling off this
part of the transaction," said Fels, who was chairman of the
ACCC until 2003 and is now an economics professor at the
University of Melbourne.
(Additional reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Rachel
Armstrong)