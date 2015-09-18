Big beer merger could ripple across wider beverage sector

| NEW YORK, Sept 17
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Anheuser-Busch InBev's
prospective deal for SABMiller PLC is expected
to ripple across other consumer industries in the next few
years, from soda makers and bottlers to snack manufacturers.
If AB InBev's initial approach to SABMiller succeeds, the
resulting brewer, with a $275 billion market capitalization,
could eventually buy Coca-Cola Co or PepsiCo,
analysts said. That would break down longstanding U.S. barriers
between the manufacture and sale of alcohol and soft drinks.
AB InBev is backed by private equity firm 3G Capital, known
for a relentless focus on trimming corporate fat.
Coke or Pepsi could represent a fresh source of corporate
bloat for 3G and its Brazilian stewards to target while also
opening up opportunities to combine distribution channels,
analysts said.
More consolidation within the packaged goods industry is
already expected following the July merger of Kraft Foods Group
Inc and ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, backed by Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc and 3G.
While Coca-Cola, with a market value of $171 billion, is too
big for AB InBev to buy, a larger, integrated combination of AB
InBev and SABMiller could be well positioned to acquire
Coca-Cola in three to four years, an industry banker said.
Coke's size would become less of a hurdle to a potential
deal over time, analysts said.
"Because companies are getting bigger with this potential
acquisition, they're allowed to dream even bigger," said Ali
Dibadj, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein in an interview. In an
earlier research note, Dibadj also said the combined entity
could buy Pepsi's beverage business, with Kraft-Heinz
potentially buying its Frito-Lay snacks business.
SEPARATE MARKETS?
Such possibilities could put more pressure on the soft drink
makers, already struggling with dwindling demand for traditional
soft drinks, to cut costs and increase sales, or eventually risk
getting acquired. Coke and Pepsi declined to comment.
"Should a (beer) deal ultimately be successful, the pace of
consolidation that it symbolizes across the broader industry
might well pressure Coca-Cola and PepsiCo to accelerate their
own focus on delivering increasing top-line growth and cash
productivity," UBS analyst Stephen Powers said in a research
note.
While Coke has historically been averse to combining soda
and beer because of a belief that they address separate markets,
companies elsewhere in the world, such as Japan's Suntory
Holdings, sell both categories as well as wine and spirits.
In the immediate term, the AB Inbev buyout of SABMiller may
force soda companies to decide what happens with their bottling
and distribution agreements with the two beer companies in
international markets.
SABMiller handles bottling operations for Coke in seven
markets including El Salvador and Honduras. In November, the
companies agreed to combine bottling operations of their
non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink beverage businesses in Southern
and East Africa.
Meanwhile, AB InBev has distribution agreements with PepsiCo
in Latin America, including the exclusive right to bottle, sell
and distribute certain Pepsi brands in Brazil.
Analysts said that it is unlikely that the combined entity
would bottle both Coke and Pepsi products. "They're competitors,
Dibadj said. "Sharing of info and analysis and people across the
bottlers isn't typically supported by Coke and Pepsi."
A beer merger would also provide opportunity for Molson
Coors Brewing Co to gain increased exposure to the U.S.
market. Antitrust regulators are widely expected to oblige the
new colossus to divest its stake in the joint venture created by
Molson Coors and SABMiller, MillerCoors, to dilute what would
otherwise be a 70 percent market share in the United States.
As stipulated by their joint venture agreement, Molson Coors
has right of first and final refusal to acquire SABMiller's
holding. Market estimates value the remaining stake at
approximately $7.4 billion.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Christian Plumb)