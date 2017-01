JOHANNESBURG May 4 SABMiller and Coca-Cola will invest 800 million rand ($54 million) to support small South African businesses as part of concessions agreed with the government to win approval for a deal to combine their soft-drink operations, the companies said Wednesday.

SABMiller and Coca-Cola agreed in November 2014 to team up to create the continent's largest soft drinks bottler, a group with annual sales of $2.9 billion and ambitions to corner the fast-growing market on the continent. ($1 = 14.6759 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)