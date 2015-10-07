AB InBev CEO delays talk of hostile bid for SABMiller

LONDON Oct 7 Anheuser-Busch InBev
Chief Executive Carlos Brito does not want to talk about making
a hostile bid for rival brewer SABMiller, saying he
hopes shareholders will urge the board to engage concerning the
existing offer.
"I don't want to go there now. I think there's too much to
be gained in the next few days," Brito told a conference call
for analysts and investors.
SABMiller, the world's second largest brewer, has promptly
rejected an improved offer from AB InBev on Wednesday, saying
the 68 billion-pound ($104 billion) offer "very substantially
undervalues" it.
Brito looked to SABMiller shareholders for next steps,
saying he hoped they would voice support for it, and urge the
board to engage.
The offer includes a discounted "partial share alternative
that was "designed with and for" SABMiller's two largest
shareholders, Altria Group and Bevco, controlled by the
Santo Domingo family of Colombia. Altria has expressed support
for the offer, but Brito said AB InBev currently does not have
the support of Bevco.
"We hope to get support from the SAB shareholders including
Bevco. An irrevocable from them is a precondition," Brito said.
"But we can always waive that at a later point and do something
different."
(Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by David Evans)