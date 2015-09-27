UPDATE 1-AB InBev could bid $106 bln for SAB Miller -Sunday Times

(Adds company response)
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA
could bid about $106 billion for SABMiller
within days, with an opening offer expected as early as Monday
morning, the Sunday Times reported.
The world's two biggest brewers have begun "friendly" talks,
sources told the Times. SABMiller, the maker of Peroni and
Grolsch, is said to be playing hardball with AB InBev over
price, but is not unreceptive to a deal.
AB InBev and SABMiller declined to comment on the report.
Earlier this month, AB InBev, brewer of Budweiser, Stella
Artois and more than 200 other brands, approached SABMiller
about a takeover that would form a colossus producing a third of
the world's beer. A merged group would have a market value of
around $275 billion, and would combine AB InBev's dominance of
Latin America with SABMiller's of Africa, both fast-growing
markets, as well as their breweries in Asia.
(Reporting by Ajali Athavaley; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Eric Walsh)