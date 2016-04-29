UPDATE 3-AB InBev to sell more SAB assets as seeks EU deal approval

* Puts SABMiller eastern European assets up for sale
* Analyst sees assets fetching $7.75 billion
* Carlsberg, private equity, Asahi seen as suitors
(Adds more analyst comments, market share)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, April 29 Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch
InBev plans to sell the eastern European assets of
SABMiller, which could fetch almost $8 billion, as it
seeks European regulatory approval for its $100 billion-plus
takeover of its closest rival.
AB InBev has already lined up Japan's Asahi Group Holdings
to buy SABMiller's Grolsch, Peroni and Meantime brands
for 2.55 billion euros ($2.90 billion), and said on Friday it
had put up for sale SABMiller's business in Czech Republic,
Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
AB InBev, maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois, has barely
any business in eastern Europe outside Russia and Ukraine, so
analysts say the sale is more about preventing regulatory delays
and exiting weak spots than ensuring market competition.
Beer consumption in eastern Europe has been on the decline,
due to shrinking populations, weak economies and tighter
regulation. That makes the region much less attractive than the
growth markets of Africa and Latin America that are driving what
will be the biggest deal in consumer goods history.
"The eastern European markets may have provided an unwelcome
and unnecessary distraction, and valuation notwithstanding, we
regard this asset sale as a net positive" for AB InBev, said
Morningstar analyst Philip Gorham.
He estimates a sale could fetch $7.75 billion, based on a
multiple of 11 times expected 2016 operating earnings of $705
million, with Carlsberg the most likely buyer, though
it might face antitrust constraints in Poland.
Molson Coors could have antitrust trouble buying the
assets, following its purchase in 2013 of eastern Europe's
StarBev from CVC Capital Partners. Heineken
might also face hurdles from competition regulators.
But SAB's business could be attractive to a private equity
group or Asahi if it wanted further European expansion, analysts
said.
AB InBev has notified the European Commission, the European
Union's antitrust regulator, which is set to deliver its verdict
on the takeover of SAB by May 24.
If the Commission chose to open an in-depth investigation
into the SAB deal, it would not receive clearance for up to 90
working days, a delay AB InBev may be keen to avoid.
AB InBev said in a statement the sale included a number of
top brands in local markets, such as Pilsner Urquell in Czech
Republic and Dreher in Hungary. It said it expected considerable
interest from potential buyers.
The sale is conditional on AB InBev concluding its purchase
of SAB, expected in the second half of this year.
($1 = 0.8784 euros)
(Additional reporting by Martinne Geller in London and Esha
Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle and Mark Potter)