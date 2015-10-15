Mega beer deal set to reignite Japanese brewers' foreign ambitions

* Japan brewers interested in AB InBev/SABMiller assets -
sources
* Japan's beer market in 19th continuous year of decline
* Japanese brewers dominate domestic market, struggle
overseas
By Emi Emoto and Ritsuko Shimizu
TOKYO, Oct 15 The planned $100 billion merger of
Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller will be a
wake-up call to the overseas ambitions of Japanese brewers,
which are struggling to grow at home in a saturated market with
a shrinking population.
Japanese beer makers including Asahi Group Holdings
and Kirin Holdings Co hold more than 90 percent of
their domestic market, but are tiny globally despite
long-standing pledges to do more overseas as Japan's beer market
slows.
If AB InBev and SABMiller are successful in their proposed
marriage, then it will present Japanese brewers with an even
more formidable global competitor.
But if the mega-merger forces the two brewers to shed assets
in order to appease antitrust regulators, then Asahi, Kirin and
unlisted Suntory Holdings are interested in snapping them up,
people familiar with the brewers' thinking told Reuters.
"It will give Japan's brewers a chance to push ahead with
their global expansion," said SMBC Nikko analyst Yoshiyasu
Okihira.
The deal between the world's top two brewers, aimed at
tapping growth across Africa, highlights the insular nature of
Japan's beer makers, which often rely on gimmicks such as
seasonal packaging and limited-edition drinks to stimulate a
flagging domestic market.
Analysts said more overseas M&A deals could help Japanese
brewers broaden sales channels of their existing beer brands.
Forays abroad, such as Kirin's $560 million investment in
Myanmar's top brewer in August and Suntory's $16 billion
acquisition of U.S. spirits maker Beam Inc in 2014, are
increasingly crucial with domestic beer consumption falling in
Japan over the past two decades.
Beer sales in January through September fell 0.6 percent in
Japan, data this week showed, to a record low and are set for
their 19th straight year of decline.
EXPANDING SALES, SECURING GROWTH
Bankers have already discussed possible deals with Japanese
brewers, with Asahi and Suntory showing particularly strong
interest, said the people, who declined to be named because they
were not authorised to talk to media on the matter.
One person said that Asahi was interested in acquiring
European soft drink brands. Asahi and Kirin declined to comment.
A spokesman for Suntory said "the competitive landscape has
changed... promoting further M&A," while not commenting directly
on its own plans.
Most of the assets to be sold by AB InBev and SABMiller are
expected to be in the United States and China. While the
fast-growing consumer markets in Southeast Asia are often seen
as the most attractive to Japanese brewers, they are also
interested in the U.S. and China, according to analysts.
"It wouldn't just be about buying a brand, but more about
acquiring a sales network," said Satoshi Fujiwara, an analyst at
Nomura Securities. "Japanese companies already sell their beer
in the U.S. but in limited places such as Japanese restaurants."
But he said any asset sale could be competitive, meaning
Japanese brewers may not necessarily be winning bidders. Some
said Kirin may be cautious, as it was still struggling to turn a
profit on its 2011 deal for a controlling stake in Brazil's
Schincariol, worth around $2.6 billion at the time.
So far, Australia is one of the few foreign markets where a
Japanese brewer has gained a significant footing, with Kirin the
second biggest player in the market. With SABMiller and AB InBev
occupying the top and third spots respectively, Kirin may find
the competition gets tougher.
Australia's regulators could help them out though, with
lawyers saying the country's antitrust watchdog may consider
blocking the deal there.
Some analysts said that regardless of any deals, the
mega-merger could encourage Japanese brewers to boost their
comparatively-low shareholder returns to fend off takeover
pressure.
It will "force them to beef up corporate value to stave off
the increased risk of takeover, a development which will work in
favour of investors," said SMBC Nikko's Okihira.
Return on equity for Japanese beer makers is less than 10
times expected earnings compared with multiples of above 15 for
top global beer firms.
(Additional reporting by Byron Kaye in Sydney; Writing by
