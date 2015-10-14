MegaKega? Megabrew? Beer merger plans launch corporate name game

* AB InBev and SABMiller will need new name if they merge
* Both company names result from previous mergers
* Puns abound, but companies may go for simple combination
By Freya Berry and Martinne Geller
LONDON, Oct 14 Will a beer colossus by any other
name taste as sweet?
For the executives preparing a merger worth over $100
billion, a not inconsiderable question is what to call a company
that will brew almost one in three of the world's pints.
The current names of the firms, Anheuser-Busch InBev
and SABMiller, are the acronym-heavy result of
years of dealmaking. While neither trips off the tongue, each
resonates with its thousands of employees and, to a lesser
extent, millions of consumers.
A new name isn't just a marketing exercise - it's about both
recognising the history and setting the future direction of the
freshly-combined companies, industry experts said.
"A sure fire way to create friction among a newly unified
employee population is to tip your hat to one of their
businesses and heritage but not the other," said Mark Skoultchi,
Partner at U.S. naming consultancy Catchword.
In this case, paying homage to any of the predecessors -
Anheuser-Busch, AmBev, Interbrew, South African Breweries and
Miller Brewing - is bound to be a mouthful.
Drinks industry sources suggested names to Reuters including
SAB InBev, ABSAB, Globev, SABI and Omnibrew, while analysts
labelled the combination MegaBrew throughout the nearly
month-long courtship.
Catchword has opened up a forum on Popnamer.com for
suggestions. Contributions so far range from the wacky -
MegaKega, Beerhemouth - to the finance in-jokes - Hopportunity,
M&(IP)A.
Sadly, corporations are generally less in thrall to puns and
more subject to rather more prosaic considerations, especially
in the consumer sector where brand recognition is key.
Those include the direction the firm aims to grow in, how to
distinguish itself from rivals, whether it is compelling from a
marketing perspective, and the ability to trademark.
That's not to say a complete revamp can't be done.
"Now might be the time to go to something totally different,
which is not related," said naming consultant Benedicte Windle
of It's Raining Names. "There are a lot of issues that are
overcome by having a completely new name that nobody associates
with any power struggle."
The consumer sector has a track record of complete
rebranding, with varying success.
The 1997 merger of Guinness with Grand Metropolitan resulted
in a company now called Diageo, thought up by branding
firm Wolff Olins to communicate the idea of "everyday pleasure
everywhere".
And when Kraft split off its snack foods business in 2011,
it held a company contest the following year to find a new name.
The winner was Mondelez - "pronounced mohn-dah-LEEZ",
it clarified in its announcement - from a combination of "monde"
("world" in French) and "deliz" (delicious).
But you can't please everyone. "Catchy name - NOT," said one
commenter on USA Today at the time.
The snappy new acronym EY chosen by management consultant
Ernst & Young also happened to be the title of a Spanish gay
interest magazine, with colourful photos online to match.
"It will be apparent to individuals looking for EY, the
professional services organisation, that the images are not
related to us," a spokeswoman told Gay Star News in 2013.
While it will doubtless seek to avoid such coincidences, AB
InBev's reputation as a cost-cutting machine means an expensive
revamp may be unlikely.
"They're not going to have an army of consultants doing this
for them," said a banker, noting also that if the combined
company exits the U.S. MillerCoors joint venture, as expected,
it could drop the Miller name.
ABInbev said it was too early to speculate on possible
names.
At the end of the day, it might all come down to how
creative each side is ready to get.
"Given recent history - Interbrew, InBev, AB-InBev - I think
it would be fair to assume they won't spend long on this," said
a source close to one of the companies, referring to AB InBev's
earlier iterations from previous deals.
"But then again, SABMiller was simply the project name the
banks gave to the combination of Miller Brewing Company and
South African Breweries. So I don't think there is much
creativity on either side."
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)