UPDATE 2-South Africa still wants more time to scrutinise SAB, AB InBev deal

* Agency can seek 15-day extension; this would be its 4th
* ABI looking to close deal in second half of 2016
* Delay could have financial, operational consequences
(Adds background, analyst comment, bullet points)
By Nqobile Dludla and Martinne Geller
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, April 4 South Africa's
competition watchdog wants to extend the deadline again for its
investigation of Anheuser-Busch InBev's planned $106
billion takeover of SABMiller, raising the possibility
of a delay for the beer industry's biggest-ever deal.
"This transaction raises certain concerns which should be
considered and addressed," Competition Commission spokesman
Itumeleng Lesofe told Reuters on Monday. "It is for this reason
that we need more time to evaluate the transaction."
The watchdog had been due to finish its investigation on
Tuesday but Lesofe said it can secure an extension of up to 15
days. It has already extended the deadline three times.
Drawn-out scrutiny by the South African regulator could
frustrate the Budweiser brewer's goal of completing the
acquisition in the second half of 2016 and delay reaping the
financial benefits of combining the world's No.1 and 2 brewers.
Lesofe did not give any details on specific concerns.
A spokeswoman for AB InBev, maker of Budweiser and Stella
Artois, had no immediate comment.
South Africa has a history of delaying takeovers or foisting
onerous conditions, because competition authorities have a
public interest mandate to safeguard jobs, in addition to an
anti-trust mandate to protect competition.
In 2011, the regulator told U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores
not to cut jobs for two years following its acquisition
of South African retailer Massmart, delaying
implementation of the $2.4 billion deal by at least two months.
Analysts believe AB InBev wants to close the deal as soon as
possible.
"The financial benefits of closing early are primarily
earlier access to synergies, the absence of the pre-funding
charge in 2016 and the possibility of not paying SAB's final
dividend," Nomura analysts said in a research note. From an
operational perspective, an earlier closing would reduce the
risk of "business drift" in SAB's operations, they said.
A 15-day extension is not significant, said Bernstein
Research analyst Trevor Stirling, but he said a close eye was
needed on events moving forward.
"Does the Commission need more extensions? Does the Tribunal
end up holding public hearings? Is there an appeal to the
Competition Appeal Court? Those are all the things that would be
significant," he said.
The Commission investigates deals for any antitrust issues
and submits its views to the Competition Tribunal, which makes a
final ruling on whether a deal should go ahead.
Since the deal was announced in November, AB InBev has
completed a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock
Exchange, lined up debt financing and addressed anti-trust
concerns in the United States, Europe and China with proposed
asset sales.
Formal regulatory approval in those markets is still
required.
(Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Susan Fenton)