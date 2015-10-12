UPDATE 7-AB InBev ups offer for SABMiller as deadline looms

* ABI offers 43.50/shr, up from last bid of 42.15/shr
* SAB shares slip as investors still have doubts on deal
* Eyes on Santo Domingos as SAB board weighs new proposal
(Adds report of board meeting, comments, background)
By Martinne Geller and Philip Blenkinsop
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 Anheuser-Busch InBev
raised its proposed takeover offer for SABMiller
on Monday, as the world's largest brewer tries to win
over its smaller rival to the idea of creating a giant that
would make nearly a third of the world's beer.
The maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois said it would offer
43.50 pounds per share in cash to most SABMiller shareholders,
an improvement from the 42.15 pounds it put forward last week.
Under UK takeover rules, AB InBev has until 1600 GMT on
Wednesday to launch a formal bid for SABMiller, which would rank
as the biggest British company takeover at 67 billion pounds
($103 billion). SAB can ask the takeover panel for an extension
if it wants to continue discussions.
Monday's sweetened offer is the fourth, following rejections
of cash offers at 38, 40 and 42.15 pounds per share.
Three of SAB's top 10 shareholders had spoken out in support
of the board rejecting the previous offer, which SABMiller said
"very substantially" undervalued the company.
SAB declined to comment on the new offer, but a source close
to the situation said the board would review the new proposal
and respond as appropriate. The SAB board was meeting late on
Monday, according to Bloomberg and the Telegraph.
Shares of SAB, maker of beers including Peroni and Grolsch,
closed down 1.3 percent at 36.67 pounds, as some investors
worried the parties were still too far apart to agree to a deal.
"The last reaction from SAB was that the previous offer was
significantly undervaluing it," said Morningstar analyst Phil
Gorham. "The latest offer is not a significant improvement."
Still, the sweetener may be enough to at least bring SAB to
the table.
"We believe today's proposal will likely put additional
pressure on SABMiller's board to engage in discussions ahead of
the 'put up or shut up' deadline on 14 October," analysts at
Nomura said. They saw SAB's move last week, in which it raised
its cost-savings target, as aimed at maximising value, not
derailing the deal.
Tobacco group Altria Group, which owns about 27
percent of SABMiller, had already endorsed AB InBev's last
offer, while the Santo Domingo family of Colombia, which owns
about 14 percent, rejected it. Altria declined to comment on
Monday, while representatives of the Santo Domingos could not be
reached.
The acceptance by both parties of a lower-priced
cash-and-share alternative is a precondition to a deal, and
Monday's improved offer significantly improves the offer for
them.
AB InBev raised the cash portion of the cash-and-share
alternative to 3.56 pounds per share, up from 2.37 last week, an
increase of 50 percent.
"It might get them to talk," said Exane BNP Paribas analyst
Eamonn Ferry.
VERY CLOSE
The Colombian board members who voted against last week's
offer are Alejandro Santo Domingo and Carlos Alejandro Perez
Davila, cousins who also run New York-based Quadrant Capital
Advisors.
Yet Alejandro Santo Domingo, a Harvard-educated fixture of
New York high society, is, according to media reports,
well-acquainted with AB InBev's controlling shareholders,
including Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann.
"We think the Colombians are very close to Lemann and that
Lemann knows exactly what price the Colombians want," said an
SAB shareholder with a less than 1 percent stake. He said
institutional shareholders were not enthusiastic about endorsing
any offer without knowing where Santo Domingo stood.
The cash-and-share alternative is meant to be unattractive
for institutional shareholders. It was designed "for and with"
Altria and the Santo Domingos, who would have to pay large
capital gains taxes on cash proceeds.
Taking into account the discounted price of the share
alternative, the new offer would involve AB InBev paying roughly
67 billion pounds ($103 billion). The previous offer would have
seen the company pay 65 billion pounds ($100 billion).
While AB InBev boss Carlos Brito has not ruled out going
hostile, the company has said it prefers a friendly deal.
Yet for AB InBev shareholders, the higher offer means less
future upside if the deal goes through. "It's obviously less
attractive than it was and leaves less scope for error," said
one analyst.
($1 = 13.3080 rand)
($1 = 0.6508 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry in London and Tiisetso
Motsoeneng in Johannesburg; Editing by Mark Potter, David Holmes
and Alison Williams)