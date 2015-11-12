SABMiller reports second-quarter acceleration as forex weighs

LONDON Nov 12 Brewer SABMiller reported
higher underlying sales for the second quarter on Thursday, a
day after larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev launched a
$100 billion-plus takeover bid for it.
The maker of beers such as Peroni and Grolsch said its
performance accelerated in the second quarter, with underlying
revenue up 6 percent and beverage volume up 2 percent from the
prior year. That marked an improvement from revenue up 3 percent
and volumes flat in the first quarter.
On a reported basis, revenue fell 12 percent to $10.0
billion and earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) fell 11 percent to $2.9 billion in the six months to 30
September, due to the depreciation of certain currencies against
the U.S. dollar.
