REFILE-UPDATE 2-SABMiller beer volumes disappoint, shares fall

By Martinne Geller
LONDON Jan 21 SABMiller, the world's
No. 2 brewer, reported disappointing third-quarter sales, hurt
by weaker beer volume, sending its shares down 2 percent in
morning trading.
The maker of beers including Peroni Nastro Azzurro and
Grolsch said on Tuesday that net producer revenue rose 4 percent
for the quarter ended Dec. 31, in line with its expectations.
Sales volume climbed 2 percent, as a 7 percent gain in soft
drinks was tempered by a 1 percent gain in lager that was below
some analysts' estimates.
Morgan Stanley, for example, had expected lager volume of 3
percent, while Citi expected lager volume of 1.4 percent.
"SABMiller's Q3 trading statement was beneath market
expectations at lager volume level, despite some useful emerging
markets volume growth," said analysts at Oriel Securities.
"Moreover, reported earnings remain under pressure from currency
headwinds."
The company cited price increases and volume growth in
emerging markets of Africa, Latin America and China, but also
said results were hurt by the depreciation of key currencies
against the U.S. dollar, notably the South African rand,
Australian dollar, Peruvian Nuevo sol and Colombian peso.
In Europe and North America, the company said trading
continued to be plagued by weak consumer sentiment.
Beer lager rose 6 percent in Africa, 2 percent in Latin
America and 13 percent in China, but fell in Europe, Australia
and North America.
Shares of SABMiller, the first big brewer to give an update
for the most recent quarter, were down 1.4 percent at 3050.5
pence at 1014 GMT.