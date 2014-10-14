UPDATE 2-SABMiller beer sale trend worsens in second quarter

* First-half revenue up 5 pct, overall volume up 1 pct
* Beer volume down 3 pct in second quarter
* Company cites poor summer weather in China
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, Oct 14 Poor summer weather in China hit
SABMiller's lager sales in the second quarter, though
higher prices and a jump in soft drink sales helped boost
revenues at the world's second biggest beer maker.
The brewer of lagers such as Peroni and Miller Lite has been
trying to offset sluggish growth in developed markets with cost
cuts, marketing drives and acquisitions, while also putting more
emphasis on soft drink sales in emerging markets.
Its strategy is the subject of great interest after an
approach to buy Dutch rival Heineken was rebuffed last
month, breathing life into long-running speculation SAB could
soon be a target for the biggest brewer Anheuser Busch InBev
.
SAB said overall revenues rose 3 percent in the three months
to the end of September, though the volume of beer sold fell 3
percent, a reversal for its core, high-margin business after a 1
percent increase in the first quarter.
Including soft drinks, such as the ones SAB sells for
Coca-Cola, total drinks volume was down 1 percent in the
second quarter, with a 9 percent rise in soft drinks partly
offsetting the decline in beer sales.
Soft drinks account for 20 percent of SABMiller's sales
volumes, but are far less profitable than beer.
"We wonder whether the underperformance of lager versus soft
drink volumes will translate into margin pressure when
first-half results are reported on Nov. 13," said James Edwardes
Jones, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
In the Asia Pacific region, overall drinks volume fell 8
percent in the second quarter. Beer volume in China "declined
markedly" during July and August because poor weather in most of
the central provinces meant people drank less lager.
Total drinks volume in the second quarter also declined 2
percent in North America and 1 percent in Europe. It rose 5
percent in Latin America and 4 percent in Africa.
RBC analyst Edwardes Jones said there was "no sign here of
the gradually improving trend we expect for the sector as a
whole over the second half of 2014".
WEATHER AND CURRENCIES
Chief Executive Alan Clark called the results "resilient,"
though they trailed estimates from some analysts such as
Barclays, which expected lager volumes to fall just 1.1 percent
in the second quarter.
"Our total beverage volume growth was impacted by weaker
lager volume performance in the second quarter, balanced by
strong growth in soft drinks," Clark said in a statement.
Clark said weaker trading conditions in China and Australia
had affected the company's financial performance, as had adverse
movements in foreign currencies.
SABMiller, which reports results in U.S. dollars, has been
hurt by the relative weakness currencies such as the South
African rand in recent months. The dollar was on a bull run
throughout the three months to the end of September, rising
nearly 8 percent against a basket of currencies.
SAB's stock fell to 3,210.5 pence on Tuesday after the
results, down 1.2 percent, or twice as much as the FTSE 100
index. The decline was, however, in line with the Stoxx
Europe 600 Food & Beverage Euro Price Index.
SAB's shares had soared to a historic high of 3,857 pence on
Sept. 15, the day after the Heineken approach was revealed, as
investors saw the move as defensive and a sign that the
long-rumoured takeover by InBev might be imminent. SAB shares
have fallen 17 percent since then.
