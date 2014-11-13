CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Poor weather in China curbs SABMiller profit

(Fixes measure to EBITA, not EBITDA)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON Nov 13 Brewing giant SABMiller
reported weaker-than-expected profit and a dip in margins for
the first half of its fiscal year, citing poor weather in China
and intensified competition among retailers in Australia.
The world's second-biggest beer maker, with brands such as
Miller Lite and Peroni, said earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) were $3.28 billion in the six months to the
end of September.
That was almost flat compared with the same period a year
earlier and below the average forecast of $3.38 billion in a
company-supplied consensus of 17 analysts.
Excluding the impact from the depreciation of currencies in
Latin America and South Africa versus the dollar, SABMiller said
EBITA rose 3 percent.
The company's performance and strategy is the subject of
great investor interest after an approach to buy Dutch rival
Heineken was rebuffed in September, breathing new life
into speculation SAB is a target for the world's biggest brewer
Anheuser Busch InBev.
Profit margins slipped by 30 basis points due to falling
beer sales in China and parts of Europe as poor weather over the
summer meant people drank less lager, the company said.
In Australia, increased competition among the retailers it
supplies forced SABMiller to step up its promotional spending
and trade terms as stores demanded better deals.
In the Asia-Pacific region - which accounts for 15 percent
of revenue - EBITA was 14 percent below consensus, according to
analysts at RBC Capital Markets.
Last month, the brewer reported a 5 percent rise in
first-half revenue, with volumes up 1 percent.
"Our underperform rating factors in our expectation of
margin pressure that seems to be playing out," RBC said in a
research note on Thursday.
SABMiller Chief Executive Alan Clark declined to comment on
media reports this week that the company was planning to form a
new company in Africa with Coca-Cola.
Looking ahead, SABMiller said it expects trading conditions
to remain challenging for the rest of its fiscal year but that
it should continue to increase sales, find efficiencies across
its business and invest in local markets. It expects raw
material costs to rise by a "low single-digit" percentage rate
in constant currency terms with some markets impacted by foreign
exchange movements on imported raw materials.
(Editing by Jane Merriman and Pravin Char)