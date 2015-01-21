UPDATE 1-SABMiller performance hurt by China weather

(Adds details on regions, background)
LONDON Jan 21 International brewer SABMiller
on Wednesday reported a rise in third-quarter sales
despite ongoing weakness in China due to poor weather last year.
The maker of beers such as Peroni and Grolsch, and part
owner of the top-selling beer in China, saw a 4 percent rise in
revenue for the quarter which ended on Dec. 31.
Volume, which measures the amount of drinks sold, fell 1
percent for lager and rose 4 percent for soft drinks. SABMiller
sells its own soft drinks in some regions, including Latin
America, and sells Coca-Cola soft drinks in Africa.
"Our Latin America and Africa businesses continued to grow
both volumes and revenues, together with Europe, while more
difficult trading conditions, particularly in China, held back
the overall group performance," Chief Executive Officer Alan
Clark said.
In China, revenue fell 7 percent as volume fell 9 percent,
with double-digit declines in the northeast and central
provinces. The company cited the continuing impact from
unusually poor weather there last summer, which also hurt profit
in the second quarter.
Across the globe, revenue rose 5 percent in Latin America, 7
percent in Africa and 3 percent in Europe. It fell 2 percent in
Asia Pacific and 1 percent in North America.
In North America, where SABMiller has a joint venture with
Molson Coors Brewing, revenue fell 1 percent as
declining volume was partially offset by price increases and a
shift toward selling more higher-priced beers.
American drinkers have been moving away from the mainstream
light beers such as Miller Lite and Coors Light, but a new
Miller Lite marketing campaign helped that brand see its first
volume gain since 2007.
The company said its deal to combine its African soft drink
bottling operations with those of Coca-Cola, announced in
November, should close in two phases following regulatory
approval.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely
and David Clarke)