UPDATE 3-SABMiller rejects 'informal' offer from AB InBev as too low - Bloomberg

* SAB rejects informal offer of slightly over 40 stg/share
-report
* AB InBev has until Oct. 14 to launch formal bid
* SAB's underlying sales rise 6 percent in second quarter
(Updates with report of SAB rejection)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, Oct 6 Brewer SABMiller has
rejected an "informal" takeover offer from Anheuser-Busch InBev
of about $100 billion as being too low, a media report
said on Tuesday, pushing down its share price.
The proposal made last week was worth slightly over 40
pounds per share, according to Bloomberg, which cited sources
familiar with the matter. SABMiller executives and some
shareholders regarded a price closer to 45 pounds as
representing fair value, it added.
SABMiller and AB InBev both declined to comment on the
report, cited by traders as the reason behind a drop in
SABMiller shares, which were down 3.2 percent at 36.4 pounds at
1236 GMT. As of Monday's close, the shares had been up 25
percent since AB InBev's takeover approach was revealed on Sept.
16.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that
discussions were ongoing and there was talk of both sides
possibly asking for an extension of the Oct. 14 deadline for a
formal bid, given the complexity of such a deal.
UK-based SABMiller, the world's No. 2 brewer, makes beers
including Peroni and Grolsch, while Belgium-based market leader
AB InBev's products include Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona.
Morningstar analyst Phil Gorham estimated that with $1
billion in cost-savings following a takeover, AB InBev should
still be able to make the deal work at 40 pounds per share. With
$2 billion of savings, it should be able to go to 44 pounds.
"It makes sense to start at 40 and go to mid-40s," Gorham
said.
At 40 pounds per share, a takeover of the world's No. 2
brewer would cost nearly 65 billion pounds ($98.6 billion). At
45 pounds it would be close to 73 billion pounds ($110.7
billion).
A source familiar with AB InBev's thinking said it "would
not overpay".
SAB Chairman Jan du Plessis last year successfully defended
miner Rio Tinto, where he is also chairman, against a
takeover bid from Glencore.
Still, SAB is seen by analysts as having somewhat limited
strategic defensive options. It tried to buy Heineken
last year but was publicly spurned. Other possible combinations
mooted by analysts include Diageo, Carlsberg
or Coca-Cola, though the likelihood of any of them coming
to fruition is unclear.
Nomura analysts said on Tuesday they believed du Plessis was
likely to put up a strong defence, "however we see no obvious
white knight or poison pill that might prevent a deal from
taking place".
IMPROVED PERFORMANCE
SAB reported earlier on Tuesday that group revenue,
excluding currency effects, rose 6 percent in its second
quarter, which ended on Sept. 30, while volumes rose 2 percent.
That marked an improvement from the first quarter, when revenue
rose 3 percent and volume was flat.
The performance update had been scheduled for Oct. 15, the
day after the deadline for AB InBev to make a firm offer. SAB
said it had brought forward its update to ensure the timely
release of information during what is classed as an offer
period.
"Overall this was a good trading statement in our opinion
and the timing of it has the potential to ensure ABI has to
offer a rich price for the company," said RBC Capital Markets
analysts in a note.
Yet the positive picture was clouded by the weakness of a
range of currencies against the U.S. dollar, such as the South
African rand. Reported group revenue, taking into account
currency effects, fell 9 percent in both the first half and
second quarter.
"While adverse currency movements have materially impacted
our reported results, we have a strong business with exceptional
long-term prospects," Chief Executive Alan Clark said in a
statement.
Growth was driven by demand in its Latin American and
African markets, which are seen as being among the most
attractive to AB InBev. Strength in those markets offset
declines for SAB in Asia Pacific and North America.
($1 = 0.6598 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Keith Weir and
Pravin Char)