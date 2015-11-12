UPDATE 2-Pricey beers lift SABMiller's quarterly underlying sales

* Second-quarter revenue up 6 pct, volume up 2 pct
* Currency depreciation curbed sales, profits
* Says committed to performance, employees during takeover
period
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, Nov 12 Demand for higher-priced beers
helped SABMiller to report a pick-up in quarterly
underlying sales despite currency headwinds, a day after it
formally received a $100-billion-plus takeover bid from industry
leader Anheuser-Busch InBev.
The maker of beers such as Peroni and Grolsch said on
Thursday its performance accelerated in the second quarter, with
underlying revenue rising 6 percent and beverage volume up 2
percent from the prior year.
Fueled by strong gains in Africa and Latin America, and
success in selling more higher-priced drinks including Castle
Lite in South Africa and Cusquena in Peru, the results are an
improvement from a 3 percent rise in revenue and flat volumes in
the first quarter.
Yet SABMiller is being hammered by the weakness of various
operating currencies including the Colombian peso, Australian
dollar and South African rand, which make raw materials like
barley and aluminum more expensive for local units, and then
reduces the value of those units' revenues.
"It's a good business, but it's under an awful lot of
pressure," Bernstein Research analyst Trevor Stirling said,
adding that currencies were a major reason for a decline in the
share price earlier this year.
Its shares had fallen 18 percent in the four months to
mid-September, when SABMiller revealed AB InBev's approach. Many
analysts say that decline had prompted AB InBev to finally
launch a takeover offer that had been speculated about for
years.
On a reported basis, including the currency impact, revenue
fell 12 percent to $10.0 billion and earnings before interest,
tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell 11 percent to $2.9 billion in
the six months to Sept. 30.
SABMiller said growth would continue to be driven by
developing markets and its focus on more premium drinks, though
foreign exchange and higher raw material costs would still weigh
on results.
It said it planned to deliver more than $430 million in
annual savings by the end of its fiscal year, on 31 March 2016.
That is ahead of its original target, for savings of $500
million by 2018.
"The SABMiller board does believe that our strategy would
have delivered further value to our shareholders over the long
term. However, AB InBev's offer secures that value today, which
is why the board unanimously recommended it," SABMiller Chief
Executive Alan Clark said on a conference call.
The takeover of the company, one of the largest in corporate
history, is not expected to close until the second half of 2016,
due to various antitrust approvals needed.
In the meantime, SABMiller said it was committed to keeping
employees motivated, despite what Clark described as a general
tone of uncertainty among staff around future job security.
He said the combination of its African soft drink bottling
assets with those of Coca-Cola, a deal announced nearly a
year ago, was on track to complete in coming months. He declined
to say what would happen to the business after the takeover by
AB InBev, which serves as a bottler for PepsiCo.
He also told reporters it was too early to talk about
SABMiller's stakes in France's Castel Group and Turkey's Anadolu
Efes or his own career intentions following the
takeover.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely and Susan
Thomas)