SABMiller full-year beverage volumes rise marginally

GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks hit three-week low as Trump reality sets in
* Dollar falls as market frets over supply of reserve currency
April 16 SABMiller Plc, the world's second-largest brewer by sales, reported a marginal rise in full-year beverage sales volumes and said its results were hurt by the strength of the dollar against various currencies.
The London-listed company behind beers such as Miller Lite and Peroni said volume of lager sold rose 2 percent in the fourth-quarter while soft drinks volume grew 8 percent. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru;Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
DUBAI, Jan 23 Emirates is to start flying to the United States with a stop for passengers in Greece, its second so-called fifth freedom flight and a move that could anger U.S. competitors who accuse it of competing unfairly through state subsidies.
SINGAPORE, Jan 23 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) has begun to formally seek bids for its life insurance business in a sale that could raise about $3 billion for Thailand's third-biggest lender, said people with knowledge of the process.