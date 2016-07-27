Judge moves to end Sabine Oil's bitter bankruptcy

| WILMINGTON, Del., July 27
WILMINGTON, Del., July 27 A U.S. Bankruptcy
judge said on Wednesday she would approve Sabine Oil & Gas
Corp's plan of reorganization, which would clear the
way for the Texas energy producer to exit Chapter 11 after a
year-long battle with its creditors.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman in Manhattan said at a
status conference on Wednesday she would approve the plan and
was working on an opinion that would explain her reasoning,
according to her courtroom deputy Greg White.
Sabine's plan cuts the company's debt to $350 million from
$2.8 billion, with its lenders ending up with almost all of the
company's stock when Sabine emerges from bankruptcy.
Unsecured creditors of the Houston-based company will get a
sliver of the company's stock and warrants, amounting to pennies
on the dollar for the $1.4 billion they say they were owed.
The case has been unusually contentious, with Sabine and its
lenders squaring off against the official committee of unsecured
creditors, led by Aurelius Capital Management, a firm which
spent years battling Argentina over its defaulted bonds.
Sabine's plan of reorganization was premised on settling
disagreements with its lenders that turned on the question of
the value of the lenders' collateral. The creditors committee
said Sabine would have been better off litigating against its
lenders rather than settling.
One bankruptcy lawyer said similar fault lines are
developing in numerous of the dozens of pending bankruptcies
involving energy producers.
"I think you'll see it in more (energy) cases where
unsecured creditors, who may not receive anything, are
attempting to use any leverage they can to create any value they
can for themselves," said Barney Given, a bankruptcy lawyer with
Loeb & Loeb. He was not involved in the Sabine case.
Falling energy prices have undermined the value of reserves
that many producers borrowed against, leaving banks nursing
unexpected losses and unsecured creditors struggling to get
repaid anything.
The fighting in Sabine may not be over.
Lenders plan to contest the fees paid to lawyers and
advisers for the creditors committee, according to court
documents.
In March, Chapman ruled that Sabine could shed certain
pipeline contracts, upending a long-held view by midstream
operators that their agreements to gather and transport natural
gas were bankruptcy-proof.
