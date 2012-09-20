版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 02:22 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Sabre's notes add-on B1

Sept 20 Sabre Inc : * Moody's assigns b1 to sabre's senior secured notes add-on * Rpt-moody's assigns b1 to sabre's senior secured notes add-on

