Sabre hires Mandiant to probe breach in hotel reservation system

May 3 Sabre Corp said on Tuesday there had been a breach in its hospitality unit's hotel reservation system and had hired FireEye Inc's Mandiant forensics division to probe the incident.

"The unauthorized access has been shut off and there is no evidence of continued unauthorized activity," Sabre said in a statement. (bit.ly/2px9d6R)

The company, which offers hotel and airline booking services, said it had informed law enforcement about the breach in its SynXis Central Reservations.

Sabre does not believe any other system was affected.

"32,000 properties use Sabre's reservation system, so the attackers were able to penetrate a single system and potentially access 32,000 additional targets," said Jeff Hill, Director of Product Management, Prevalent, which manages third-party risk.

Mandiant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hotel groups are increasingly coming under attacks from hackers, who seek to steal payment card data.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc said last month 1,200 of its franchised hotels in the United States, including Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza, were victims of a three-month cyber attack.

Hyatt Hotels Corp, Hilton, and Starwood Hotels, now owned by Marriott International Inc had also been victims of hacking attacks. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)