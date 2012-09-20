版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 05:59 BJT

New Issue-Sabre Inc adds $400 mln notes

Sept 20 Sabre Inc on Thursday added
$400 million of first lien senior secured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the offering was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
    Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Natixis, and Mizuho were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SABRE INC

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 8.5 PCT     MATURITY    05/15/2019
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 103.5    FIRST PAY   11/15/2012 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 7.718 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/27/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 667 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐