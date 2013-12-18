版本:
2013年 12月 19日 星期四

BRIEF-U.S. jury in SAC portfolio manager Steinberg's insider trading case reaches verdict

Dec 18 * U.S. jury in sac capital portfolio manager michael steinberg insider trading

case reaches verdict -- court hearing * Verdict in Michael Steinberg Case to be read shortly in Manhattan federal

court -- court officer

