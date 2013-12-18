版本:
BRIEF-SAC's Steinberg faints, recovers while awaiting jury verdict

Dec 18 * Sac capital portfolio manager Michael Steinberg Faints in courtroom, later

recovers while awaiting jury verdict in insider trading case -- Reuters

witness * Verdict in steinberg case has not yet been read -- Reuters witness

