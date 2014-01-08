版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 9日 星期四 01:17 BJT

BRIEF-Testimony by SAC's Cohen to the SEC not admissible at Martoma trial -- judge

Jan 8 * U.S. judge rejects mathew martoma's bid to introduce testimony given by sac

capital's steven a. cohen to SEC -- court ruling * U.S. judge rejects martoma's bid to exclude evidence of sac's trading

activity in elan, Wyeth stock -- court ruling * U.S. judge declines to rule immediately on martoma's request to exclude

evidence of prior enforcement actions involving sac or individuals associated

with sac * U.S. judge says government, martoma may not refer at trial to sac enforcement

activity without first addressing it with the court, outside jurors' presence * Ruling issued by U.S. district judge paul gardephe, who is overseeing

martoma's insider trading trial in Manhattan
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐