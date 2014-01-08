BRIEF-Testimony by SAC's Cohen to the SEC not admissible at Martoma trial -- judge

Jan 8
* U.S. judge rejects mathew martoma's bid to introduce
testimony given by sac
capital's steven a. cohen to SEC -- court ruling
* U.S. judge rejects martoma's bid to exclude evidence of sac's
trading
activity in elan, Wyeth stock -- court ruling
* U.S. judge declines to rule immediately on martoma's request
to exclude
evidence of prior enforcement actions involving sac or
individuals associated
with sac
* U.S. judge says government, martoma may not refer at trial to
sac enforcement
activity without first addressing it with the court, outside
jurors' presence
* Ruling issued by U.S. district judge paul gardephe, who is
overseeing
martoma's insider trading trial in Manhattan