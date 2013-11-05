SAC Capital's plea hearing set for Friday

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 5 A hearing has been set for
Friday for Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors to plead
guilty to securities and wire fraud charges after years of
investigations into insider trading at the embattled hedge fund.
The proceeding was disclosed in an order by U.S. District
Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan made public Tuesday, the
day after prosecutors announced SAC agreed to pay $1.2 billion
in penalties as part of a plea agreement.
SAC has agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud
and four counts of securities fraud. The agreement came after
the fund was indicted in July on insider trading charges in
connection with offenses committed by several employees over
more than decade.
The $1.2 billion comes on top of a $616 million settlement
announced in March with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. Of the latest sum, $900 million goes toward
resolving the criminal action.
As part of the settlement, SAC also agreed to terminate its
investment advisory business.
Cohen, who has not been personally charged, is expected to
continue managing about $9 billion of his own money via a
so-called family office.
SAC said in a statement that it took "responsibility for the
handful of men who pleaded guilty and whose conduct gave rise to
SAC's liability."
The plea hearing before Swain on Friday is scheduled for 3
p.m. (2000 GMT)
The case is USA v. S.A.C. Capital Advisors, L.P. et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-cr-00541.