UPDATE 2-U.S. judge won't rubber-stamp SAC insider trade decision

(Recasts to add order on civil forfeiture, second byline))
By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Nov 5 A Manhattan federal judge
signaled on Tuesday that he will not rubber-stamp a central
component of billionaire Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors
LP's record $1.2 billion insider trading settlement with the
government, saying he needs more information about the accord's
fairness.
Citing the recent judicial "debate" about how closely to
scrutinize regulatory settlements, U.S. District Judge Richard
Sullivan directed SAC and the U.S. Department of Justice to
address at a hearing on Wednesday morning what standard he
should use to evaluate the civil forfeiture portion of the
accord.
Separately, Sullivan's colleague, U.S. District Judge Laura
Taylor Swain, scheduled a Friday hearing to review the criminal
portion of the settlement in which SAC agreed to plead guilty to
five fraud counts.
That plea ended years of investigations and made SAC the
first big Wall Street firm since Drexel Burnham Lambert more
than 20 years ago to admit to criminal conduct.
Monday's settlement calls for SAC to pay a $900 million
criminal penalty and forfeit $900 million in the civil case. The
latter sum would be reduced by $616 million, reflecting prior
accords with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
SAC's $1.8 billion overall penalty represents less than half
of the roughly $4 billion of gross profit it has made this year,
said a person familiar with the hedge fund's performance and
operating structure, who was not authorized to discuss the
results.
Both portions of the settlement require judicial approval to
become effective, but Sullivan noted disputes among judges about
how much discretion to give federal agencies in resolving
enforcement actions.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to rule at
any time whether to uphold or overturn the 2011 rejection by
another colleague of Sullivan, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff,
of a $285 million civil fraud settlement between Citigroup Inc
and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
In rejecting that settlement, Rakoff said he was not given
enough facts to decide whether approval was fair or in the
public interest, and the 2nd Circuit is reviewing whether he
used the right standard.
Approval of one of the SAC accords with the SEC has also
been held up pending the 2nd Circuit decision.
SEEKING THE CORRECT STANDARD
Noting this uncertainty, Sullivan directed the Justice
Department and SAC to address what standard he should use to
review the civil forfeiture settlement, whether the standard was
satisfied, and what steps have been taken to protect the rights
of potential claimants to the forfeited property.
SAC spokesman Jonathan Gasthalter declined to comment.
Jennifer Queliz, a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
in Manhattan, declined to comment.
C. Evan Stewart, a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder in New York,
who is not involved in the case, expects the government and SAC
to argue that the forfeiture accord meets whatever standard
Sullivan chooses to apply.
"Judge Sullivan is a very thoughtful and careful judge,"
Stewart said. "In light of the very high public interest in this
particular settlement, (he) wants to hear from all sides about
what standards they think he should apply."
As part of the overall settlement, SAC agreed to stop
managing money from outside investors.
Cohen, who has not charged with criminal offenses, is
expected to continue managing about $9 billion of his own money
via a so-called family office.
The hearing before Sullivan on Wednesday is scheduled for
10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT). The hearing before Swain on Friday is
scheduled for 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT).
The cases are U.S. v. SAC Capital Advisors LP et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-cr-00541;
and U.S. v. SAC Capital Advisors LP et al in the same court, No.
13-05182.