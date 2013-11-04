SAC will be much smaller, but Cohen's impact could endure

| BOSTON/NEW YORK
BOSTON/NEW YORK Nov 4 After settling criminal
charges of insider trading, SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund
could operate with as little as one fifth of its roughly 900
employees, but founder Steven A. Cohen's personal fortune is big
enough to keep him important on Wall Street.
The 57 year-old billionaire, often called his generation's
greatest trader, has a taste for expensive objects from Jeff
Koons and Pablo Picasso artwork to mansions in Connecticut and
on New York's Long Island, all part of his $9 billion fortune.
In the coming months Cohen will be reducing his $14 billion
hedge fund to a family office after prosecutors announced on
Monday that SAC would plead guilty to insider trading charges
and would no longer manage money for outside investors.
Dozens of marketing and sales staff have already been let go
and analysts and portfolio managers have left on their own as
SAC has began quietly winding down, returning billions of
dollars to investors. The firm's London office will be shuttered
and other offices in the United States and Asia could be next.
"Although Steven Cohen still has a vast personal fortune, he
will not require the services of hundreds of people or an
international operation to manage just his portfolio," said Mark
Rifkin, a partner at law firm Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman &
Herz.
The knock-on effect could ripple through Fairfield County in
Connecticut where many of Cohen's marketing, investor relations
and human resources specialists live. While rival hedge fund
managers in New York have said that SAC resumes are flooding
Wall Street, they acknowledge that some potential employers
worry about hiring someone from Cohen's operation just now.
A plea deal that brings SAC's total fines and forfeitures to
a total of $1.8 billion could also be felt in the art world
where Cohen has put Andy Warhol's painting of late Academy Award
winning actress Elizabeth Taylor and other works up for sale.
And it could be felt in the Stamford, Connecticut real
estate market if Cohen should put his vast office building at 72
Cummings Point Road up for sale, as one person familiar with his
fund has suggested. For a family office, including a much
smaller group of investment professionals, Cohen would have no
need for the 98,905-square-foot office building that he bought
for $19 million more than a decade ago.
LESS REGULATION
For Cohen there will be fewer regulatory headaches including
the costly and time consuming requirements of registering with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. But he will still
have to file the quarterly ownership data required for investors
of a certain size.
There will also be changes for SAC Re, the Bermuda-based
reinsurance business, which SAC started with about $500 million
only a year ago.
Cohen may even opt to change the name of the organization to
wipe away any taint of insider trading transgressions. The firm
was indicted in July and the plea deal has yet to be approved by
the courts.
SAC Capital spokesman Jonathan Gasthalter said the firm is
taking "responsibility for the handful of men who pleaded
guilty" to insider trading while working at the hedge fund. He
said the firm has "never encouraged, promoted or tolerated
insider trading."
Cohen retains a loyal following of investors despite the
road signs pointing to a smaller operation. They say the man who
earned them double digit returns over the course of two decades
could play the role of an important power broker.
Three of the industry's biggest personalities - Julian
Robertson, George Soros and Carl Icahn - have all shut down
their hedge funds but still have an impact on investing through
proxy contests, big scale investments or seeding newcomers.
"You have more freedom as a private family than as a large
hedge fund investing money on behalf of institutional clients,"
said Stephen Martiros, an independent consultant to family
offices and private investors.
For starters, Cohen could use a lot more borrowed money to
run a significantly more aggressive portfolio if it is only his
money at play, several experts said. Even now, SAC is up 15.95
percent for the year, ranking as one of the industry's best
performers.
And Cohen could go back to giving some of his talented fund
managers some start up money if they are ready to go out on
their own.
"He's a trader and would be bored stiff sitting at home, so
he can become an entrepreneur and invest in the funds that will
take in outside money and effectively continue his operation
that way," said one former investor who asked not to be
identified because he is not permitted to speak about his firm's
bets publicly.