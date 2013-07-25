UPDATE 1-SAC gets cut by "edge", a word Cohen hated

By Lauren Tara LaCapra, Matthew Goldstein and Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, July 25 Until recently, having an
"edge" was a coveted trait on Wall Street. After the federal
indictment on Thursday of billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen's
hedge fund for insider trading, it is becoming a four-letter
word.
In painting a picture of a cutthroat culture at SAC Capital
Advisors LP, U.S. prosecutors used the word "edge" 14 times to
describe the way traders and analysts allegedly went to great
lengths to obtain inside information and insights that no one
else on Wall Street had about publicly traded companies.
In one particularly rueful battle between competing
portfolio managers at SAC, the indictment talks about two
underperformers jealously questioning whether a third really had
the "black edge" - parlance for inside information.
The Department of Justice's rare move to indict an entire
organization instead of a few individuals could sound the death
knell for one of Wall Street's most successful hedge funds and
end Cohen's career of managing outside money.
But other fund managers and a Wall Street historian said it
could have far-reaching effects beyond SAC, and may change how
hedge funds do business forever - especially funds that rely on
getting an information to buy and sell stocks.
"This truly is the end of an era in that the days where a
manager could say 'give me your money and trust me' are gone,"
said Peter Rup, chief investment officer at Aretmis Wealth
Advisors.
Charles Geisst, a financial historian and professor at
Manhattan College, said the indictment was "a very big deal, as
big as Arthur Andersen or Drexel," referring to the accounting
firm and the investment bank that went out of business after
being indicted.
"This is going to be a nail in the coffin of hedge funds,
whose glittery, glossy reputation is starting to slowly erode,"
Geisst said. "Hedge fund guys were viewed as smarter than
everyone else, but now it doesn't seem like they were performing
smarter analysis; it seems like they were just getting access to
inside information."
SAC Capital has not been convicted of a crime and denies any
wrongdoing. Cohen may yet be able to stay in business because
more than $8 billion of the fund's roughly $15 billion of assets
belong to him and his employees.
Cohen is also no doubt counting on his employees, who are
known to be fiercely loyal, to stick with him. Even now, Wall
Street headhunters say they aren't seeing a flood of resumes
from SAC Capital traders and analysts.
In a statement on Thursday, the firm said it "has never
encouraged, promoted or tolerated insider trading and takes its
compliance and management obligations seriously." It added that
the individual employees who admitted to wrongdoing are not
representative of the firm as a whole.
In marketing materials, SAC Capital has described its
information edge as being a totally lawful one and the
by-product of the so-called mosaic theory of investing, which
involves gathering information from multiple sources to build an
investment thesis.
However, just how Cohen, who launched SAC Capital in 1992
with just $25 million, managed to generate some of the best
returns in the $2.2 trillion industry always has remained a bit
of a mystery. Over its history, the firm has provided investors
a 25 percent return on average annually, even after charging
some of the industry's highest fees.
The mosaic theory of stock-picking is becoming something of
a relic, with computer-driven quantitative trading replacing the
need for knowing whether a company's earnings will be worse or
better than expected or whether it would be taken over. The use
of industry consultants to gather bits of information to build
an investment thesis has also fallen into disgrace with
prosecution of traders who used so-called expert networks to
build investment theses.
"I hardly know Stevie Cohen, but he was a great money
manager for a long time. How he did it, I really don't know,"
said hedge fund pioneer Michael Steinhardt on Wednesday, as word
of the imminent indictment of SAC Capital was spreading across
Wall Street.
NETWORK OF CONTACTS
Cohen has said he is no fan of the term "edge." In a 2011
deposition related to a separate lawsuit by a Canadian insurer,
Cohen said, "I hate that word" when an opposing lawyer asked him
whether it was used at SAC to describe having an advantage over
other investors.
Yet, prosecutors said employees were hired for their network
of contacts and then expected to come up with million-dollar
trading ideas in stocks. Compliance and legal worries were often
ignored, they said.
SAC's computer and phone systems had designated inboxes and
voicemails set up for traders to deliver their edgiest ideas,
prosecutors said. Cohen also held "semi-regular" Sunday evening
calls and in-person conversations" with traders to hear their
best trading ideas.
Some examples cited by prosecutors: an SAC job candidate who
shared a house in the Hamptons with the chief financial officer
of a large publicly traded industrial company; a portfolio
manager who allegedly traded on inside information he said he
had received from "a friend of my cousin" who worked in the
finance department of Dell Inc ; and an analyst who had
a "buddy" who happened to be a "senior guy at Microsoft."
Representatives for Dell and Microsoft Corp did not
immediately comment on the indictment.
Howard Ross, a financial recruiter with BOC Staffing
Solutions, said the scandal has changed what job candidates have
to highlight in their resumes.
In the indictment, prosecutors alleged that SAC's due
diligence reports on candidates had no reference "to ethics,
integrity, compliance." On one occasion, SAC even hired a
candidate despite his reputation for insider trading.
Ross said, "Compliance, regulatory controls and risk - those
are the three hottest areas that we're dealing with these days."
"There's definitely been a huge shift because managers are
now accountable not just for the bottom line but for making sure
they're running cleaner, safer operations," he said.