UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. prosecutors filed civil charges on Thursday against SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund seeking forfeiture of what they said were illegal profits made from insider trading, according to court documents.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York on the same day as criminal charges were unveiled in an indictment against the firm founded by Steven A. Cohen, accused SAC of making "hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal profits."
It also calls for SAC to pay penalties for money laundering.
A spokesman for SAC Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.