Ex-SAC Hong Kong trader readies hedge fund to bet on price swings

HONG KONG May 31 Miaodan Wu, a former portfolio
manager at billionaire Steven A. Cohen's hedge fund SAC Capital
Advisors, is preparing to launch his own hedge fund in Hong Kong
to bet on price swings in financial securities, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Wu was among at least seven SAC Capital staff who left Hong
Kong this year, at a time when Cohen and his firm are drawing
increased scrutiny in the U.S. government's long-running
investigation into insider trading.
Known in the industry as "Dr Wu," his hedge fund, named Bach
Option, will launch by the end of 2013, said three sources who
could not confirm the start-up capital as the plan was at an
early stage. The amount of money he plans to raise is not yet
clear.
The hedge fund will bet on volatility, which refers to the
rate of change in the price of a financial asset.