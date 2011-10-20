UPDATE 1-SAC says not contacted by US on previous J&J deal

* SAC says it would cooperate if contacted in a probe
* SAC says Cougar Biotech investment was "reasonable"
* Company had long been rumored as a takeover target
(Recasts to include comment from SAC that it has not been
contacted by regulators)
Oct 20 Hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors said on
Thursday that the firm has not been contacted by the U.S.
government about a possible probe into whether it may have
improperly profited on a drug industry takeover.
The Wall Street Journal reported in its Thursday edition
that the Securities and Exchange Commission is looking in to
whether the $14 billion fund improperly used insider
information to make money from Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N)
takeover of Cougar Biotechnology in 2009.
"We have not been contacted by any regulatory authority
related to this matter, but we would of course cooperate should
there be an inquiry," a spokesman for SAC said.
The SEC declined to comment.
SAC, the Stamford, Connecticut-based hedge fund founded by
billionaire Steven A. Cohen has long been known for its high
double-digit returns and was once credited with generating
about 4 percent of the daily trading volume on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Federal investigators have been looking into allegations of
wrongful trading at SAC for about four years, Reuters
previously has reported.
Neither the firm nor Cohen have been accused of any
wrongdoing.
The Journal reported that SAC's CR Intrinsic unit earned
$2.5 million on its investment in Cougar.
Talk had swirled for months before the takeover deal was
sealed that Cougar was an attractive acquisition target
according to media reports. "SAC's investment in Cougar Biotech
was perfectly reasonable and based on strong fundamental
research and widely available public information," SAC's
spokesman said on Thursday.
The U.S. government has long been trying to crack down on
insider trading on Wall Street. Last week, a judge in New York
imposed the longest prison term ever for insider trading when
he sentenced former hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam to 11
years in prison. [ID:nN1E79C0UO]
The government's probe into how hedge funds use industry
experts to formulate trading ideas has netted several former
SAC employees.
Donald Longueuil, a former SAC portfolio manager, was
sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison for insider trading. His
former colleague, Noah Freeman, pleaded guilty earlier this
year to using information from expert networks to engage in
insider trading while working for Cohen's firm.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the government is
also probing Leerink Swann, a healthcare-oriented investment
bank which started one of the first healthcare expert networks,
MedaCorp. A call to MedaCorp was not returned.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York, editing by
Matthew Lewis)