版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四 23:27 BJT

RPT-U.S. court doesn't rule on SAC Capital's SEC settlement

NEW YORK, March 28 A U.S. judge ended a hearing on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's proposed $602 million settlement with a unit of SAC Capital Advisors without making a decision on whether to approve it.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan said he was considering whether to condition approval of the settlement on the outcome of a pending appeal by Citigroup Inc of another judge's rejection of a $285 million SEC settlement.

"What the court is suggesting here is not extraordinarily novel," he said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐