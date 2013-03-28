RPT-U.S. court doesn't rule on SAC Capital's SEC settlement

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
NEW YORK, March 28 A U.S. judge ended a hearing on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's proposed $602 million settlement with a unit of SAC Capital Advisors without making a decision on whether to approve it.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan said he was considering whether to condition approval of the settlement on the outcome of a pending appeal by Citigroup Inc of another judge's rejection of a $285 million SEC settlement.
"What the court is suggesting here is not extraordinarily novel," he said.
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)