版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 13日 星期四 03:47 BJT

SAC's Martoma loses bid for bail during insider trading appeal

NEW YORK Nov 12 Mathew Martoma, a former portfolio manager at billionaire Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors LP hedge fund, on Wednesday lost a bid to remain out of prison while he appeals his insider trading conviction.

The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York was a blow to Martoma's efforts to avoid commencing a nine-year prison sentence for what federal prosecutors call the most lucrative insider trading scheme case ever prosecuted.

In a brief order, the court said Martoma had failed to show his appeal raised a "substantial question of law or fact." (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐