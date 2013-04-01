Judge OKs smaller of two insider trading settlements for SAC

NEW YORK, April 1 A judge in New York approved
one of two proposed settlements between units of Steven A.
Cohen's $15 billion hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors and the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission over civil charges related to
insider trading.
The roughly $14 million settlement is between the SEC and
SAC's unit Sigma Capital Management, where a former analyst, Jon
Horvath, admitted to trading on non-public information on Dell
Inc and Nvidia Corp.
In the case, the SEC sued Sigma Capital for not exercising
proper control over its employees to prevent illegal activity.
Sigma settled without admitting or denying wrongdoing. The
approval was made without a hearing.
Michael Steinberg, a portfolio manager at Sigma and
Horvath's former boss, was arrested on Friday, the same day the
settlement was approved, and charged with insider trading in the
same two technology stocks.
A spokesman for SAC Capital declined to comment, as did a
lawyer representing Sigma in the case.
The settlement's approval by U.S. District Judge Harold Baer
followed a courtroom surprise on Thursday in the other case the
SEC filed against a unit of the SAC, which has been dogged by
multiple insider trading allegations over the last several
years.
A spokesman for the SEC did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero held back on approving a
massive $602 million settlement between the SAC unit CR
Intrinsic and the SEC over concerns related to the SEC's policy
of letting defendants settle charges without admitting or
denying wrongdoing.
In the CR Intrinsic case, the SEC accused the unit of
similarly failing to keep proper controls in place after a
former portfolio manager was criminally charged last year with
insider trading in two drug stocks, Elan and Wyeth,
which is now owned by Pfizer.
Prosecutors charged Mathew Martoma in November with raking
in $276 million in illegal profits from trades in the two stocks
based on information he got from a doctor with knowledge of a
drug trial the companies were running. Martoma pleaded not
guilty, and is awaiting trial.
Martoma's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.