Judge conditions $602 million SAC settlement on appeals court

By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, April 16 A judge on Tuesday signed off
on a $602 million insider-trading settlement between a unit of
SAC Capital Advisors and U.S. securities regulators, but he said
final approval rests on the outcome of another high-profile case
now on appeal.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan called the
settlement amount "significant and proportional to the sums
allegedly at issue." However, he conditioned his approval on the
impending ruling by a federal appeals court in a case involving
Citigroup Inc.
In that case, a judge rejected Citigroup's $285 million
settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over
the bank's mortgage-linked securities dealings, taking issue
with the agency's longstanding policy of allowing defendants to
neither admit nor deny allegations as part of a settlement.
Like the Citigroup case, the SAC settlement did not require
the hedge fund run by money manager Steven A. Cohen to admit or
deny the regulator's insider-trading allegations. The settlement
would resolve SEC civil charges against SAC subsidiary CR
Intrinsic.
Marrero wrote in a 34-page opinion that it was "incongruous"
for the hedge fund to admit no wrongdoing while agreeing to such
a high settlement when it would cost "a fraction of that
amount," about $1 million, to litigate.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to soon
issue an opinion in the Citigroup case. The appeal stems from
the 2011 rejection of the bank's settlement with the SEC by
Marrero's colleague, U.S. District Jed Rakoff.
Rakoff has argued that public interest is not served by
settlements in which there is no admission of what happened.
Others, however, say that such settlements can often be the only
way to get companies to settle fraud cases.
The CR Intrinsic case relates to the conduct of former
portfolio manager Mathew Martoma, who was criminally charged
late last year with insider trading in two drug stocks, Elan
Corp Plc and Wyeth, which is now owned by Pfizer Inc
. Martoma has pleaded not guilty.
Another federal judge has already approved a $14 million
settlement between the SEC and another SAC Capital unit, Sigma
Capital Management.
Marrero wrote that his approval of the CR Intrinsic pact
would be final if the appeals court determines that district
courts lack the authority to reject such settlements on the
basis of reservations about admit nor deny provisions.
But he made it clear he would have serious reservations if
the appeals court left him room to do so.
"Instances can and do arise in which courts should properly
raise the level of scrutiny they accord to particular settlement
agreements in particular situations," he wrote.
Jonathan Gasthalter, a spokesman for SAC Capital, declined
to comment on Tuesday.
The hedge fund, based in Stamford, Connecticut, previously
has called the agreements "a substantial step" toward resolving
all outstanding regulatory matters.
The case are SEC v. CR Intrinsic Investors LLC et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-08466