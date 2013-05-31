SAC investor Magnitude to pull money from Cohen's fund in Q2 -source

NEW YORK May 31 Another outside investor in
Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors will ask to redeem money
from his hedge fund in the second quarter.
Fund of hedge funds firm Magnitude Capital began redeeming
money from SAC in the first quarter and will submit another
withdrawal notice for the second quarter, according to a person
with knowledge of the investment.
The redemption process for Magnitude will be completed by
the end of the year, according to that person and another person
familiar with the firm's investment with SAC.
SAC Capital's second-quarter redemption deadline is Monday
June 3, which comes as an insider trading probe focused on the
firm heats up.
Magnitude joins other outside investors Blackstone Group LP
and Ironwood Capital Management, which have requested
money back from Cohen's $15 billion hedge fund in the second
quarter of the year.