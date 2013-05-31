UPDATE 2-SAC redemptions grow, as Magnitude Capital joins in

* Blackstone, Ironwood, Magnitude pulling money from SAC
* Cohen's hedge fund is focus of insider trading probe
* Second-quarter redemption deadline is June 3
By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, May 31 Investor redemptions from
Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors continue to mount, with
Magnitude Capital emerging as the latest outside investor asking
to get money back from the $15 billion hedge fund.
Magnitude Capital, a fund of hedge funds that manages $3.1
billion of client money, began redeeming funds in the first
quarter of this year and intends to submit another withdrawal
notice for the second quarter, according to a person with
knowledge of the investment.
Cohen's firm also recently received withdrawal requests from
two large institutional investors, Blackstone Group LP
and Ironwood Capital, as an insider trading probe focusing on
Cohen's firm moves forward.
SAC Capital's second-quarter redemption deadline is Monday
June 3.
Magnitude's investors will have their money back from
Cohen's hedge fund by the end of the year, according to that
person and another person familiar with the investment.
Several calls to partners at Magnitude Capital were not
returned. A spokesman for SAC Capital declined to comment.
It was not immediately clear why Magnitude had decided to
take back its money. The amount of money the firm has with SAC
Capital also is not known.
Blackstone, which is the largest outside investor in Cohen's
fund, has decided to redeem a significant portion of its roughly
$550 million allocation to SAC, according to a letter from
pension consulting firm Russell Investments, which Reuters
earlier reported on.
The letter said Blackstone decided to submit a redemption
notice to SAC Capital after reviewing the terms of a $616
million agreement SAC Capital reached in March with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission to settle allegations that
the hedge fund's employees had engaged in insider trading in
four stocks.
San Francisco-based Ironwood notified SAC last week it would
be taking $100 million from the fund because of changes in
access to information about the ongoing insider trading probe.
The decision by Blackstone, which manages $46 billion in
hedge fund investments for pensions, companies, foundations and
wealthy individuals, is seen as critical to Cohen in his attempt
to prevent all of his outside investors from fleeing.
With $550 million in outside money invested in SAC Capital,
Blackstone is Cohen's largest outside investor and one of his
most loyal, having stayed with the fund throughout the long
running insider trading investigation.
Blackstone already has submitted a notice to redeem about
$295 million in money invested in SAC Capital through of its
investment funds. Blackstone is also expected to submit
redemption notices for most of the remaining $255 million it
manages for pensions and corporations in separately managed
accounts, according to people familiar with the money manager.
Outside investors in SAC Capital account for roughly $6.75
billion of the $15 billion managed by Cohen. In the first
quarter, outside investors told Cohen they intended to withdraw
about $1.7 billion of that $6.75 billion by the end of the year.
Even as the list of outside investors taking out money
continues to grow, it is still unclear how other clients of the
fund will proceed.
It is not clear for example what other large outside
investors like Morgan Stanley and HSBC plan to do. HSBC declined
to comment. Morgan Stanley did not return a request for comment.
Cohen himself has not been charged with wrongdoing, but the
probe is seen as increasingly focusing on him and his firm.
Earlier this month federal authorities issued grand jury
subpoenas seeking testimony from Cohen and other executives at
SAC.
"I think the pressure on the hedge fund to ultimately allow
everyone to get their money out in a relatively short period of
time is going to become an irresistible force that they're just
going to have to cede to," said C. Evan Stewart, a partner at
Zuckerman Spaeder in New York who specializes in securities
litigation and regulatory enforcement matters.