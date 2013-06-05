U.S. judge sets Nov. 4 insider trading trial for SAC's Martoma

| NEW YORK, June 5
NEW YORK, June 5 A federal judge on Wednesday
set a Nov. 4 start for the criminal trial of Mathew Martoma, a
former portfolio manager at hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors, on
insider trading charges.
Martoma, one of nine one-time employees of billionaire
Steven Cohen's hedge fund named in a government crackdown on
insider trading, will be the first to face trial. A trial of SAC
fund manager Michael Steinberg, the most senior executive from
the firm to be indicted on insider trading charges, starts on
Nov. 18.
The announcement comes as SAC Advisors faces redemption
requests estimated at between $3 billion and $4 billion,
according to people familiar with the firm and the hedge fund
industry. Cohen has not been accused of any wrongdoing.
The firm, based in Stamford, Connecticut, has not commented
on the amount of redemptions, which will be paid out by year's
end. Jonathan Gasthalter, a spokesman for the firm, declined to
comment on Martoma's trial date or the redemptions on Wednesday.
In March, SAC agreed to pay $616 million to the SEC to
settle allegations of improper trading arising out of an
investigation into Martoma.
Martoma, a former portfolio manager with SAC, has been
charged with conspiracy and securities fraud. He pleaded not
guilty in January.
Last month, Martoma accused the government in court papers
of impeding his ability to defend himself by providing only
"vague" details linking him to an alleged long-running
conspiracy.
Prosecutors say he helped CR Intrinsic Investors, an SAC
fund, avoid $276 million in losses in 2008 by recommending that
it sell shares of Elan Corp and Wyeth, now owned by Pfizer Inc
, based on a doctor's tips about poor drug trial results.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Arlo Devlin-Brown told presiding
U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe on Wednesday that he expected
the trial to last two to three weeks.
Martoma's lawyer, Richard Strassberg, asked Gardephe to
start the trial in February, in part because he said the
government may file a superceding indictment in July adding more
details to its charges against Martoma. Strassberg also said he
is committed to another trial in September that could take five
to six weeks. Gardephe, however, stuck with Nov. 4.
"I don't view this as a particularly complicated case,"
Gardephe said.
Gardephe said he would reconsider delaying the trial if
Strassberg could later prove he faced "insurmountable
difficulties" in preparing Martoma's defense.
"I'm not closing the door to a later trial date," Gardephe
said.
The case is U.S. v. Martoma, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00973.