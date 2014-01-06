UPDATE 1-Trial to focus on trades by SAC's Cohen

By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Jan 6 A trial starting this week over
what U.S. prosecutors call the most lucrative insider trading
scheme ever will likely delve into the trading activity of
Steven A. Cohen, founder of the SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund.
Mathew Martoma, a former SAC portfolio manager, is charged
with using confidential information provided by two doctors
involved in clinical trial to trade in drug companies Elan Corp
Plc and Wyeth, which is now owned by Pfizer Inc
.
The trial is part of a crackdown on insider trading by
federal prosecutors in New York. Since October 2009, 78 people
have either pleaded guilty or been convicted in an unbroken
winning streak for prosecutors at trial.
Much of the investigation has centered on improper trading
activities at SAC Capital, where eight current or former
employees, including Martoma, have been criminally charged.
In papers filed in court ahead of his trial, prosecutors
charge that in 2008 SAC began selling off a $700 million
position in Elan and Wyeth - mostly held in Cohen's own accounts
- and placed bets against the companies after Martoma received
tips from the doctors.
The hedge fund made profits and avoided losses amounting to
$276 million, the prosecutors said.
Cohen has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged
criminally.
Martoma, 39, who was arrested at his home in Boca Raton,
Florida, in November 2012, has pleaded not guilty and not
cooperated with prosecutors.
"Mr. Martoma continues to fight these charges and is
preparing for trial," his lawyer, Richard Strassberg of Goodwin
Procter, said in an email.
Jury selection begins on Tuesday and will continue into
Wednesday. The trial is expected to run three to four weeks.
It will come less than a month after a jury in the same
courthouse in New York convicted another SAC portfolio manager,
Michael Steinberg, of trading on inside information.
SAC Capital agreed to plead guilty in November to fraud
charges stemming from insider trading by its employees and
agreed to pay $1.2 billion in penalties.
The hedge fund has also entered into $616 million in
settlements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to
resolve similar claims. The agency is separately seeking to bar
Cohen from the financial industry for failing to supervise
Martoma and Steinberg.
Once a $14 billion fund, SAC Capital is converting itself
into a "family office" to manage Cohen's own money.
CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION
Lawyers for the two doctors, Sidney Gilman and Joel Ross,
confirmed last week they would be testifying at the trial.
Gilman, a former neurology professor at the University of
Michigan, chaired a safety monitoring committee for Elan and
Wyeth's clinical trial of Alzheimer's drug bapineuzumab.
Ross, 58, who founded Memory Enhancement Center in
Eatontown, New Jersey, was a clinical investigator on the drug
trial, a role he has played with other Alzheimer's medicines.
During the period in question, Martoma, a portfolio manager
at SAC Capital's CR Intrinsic Investors, held some 42
consultations with Gilman through an expert networking firm,
Gerson Lehrman Group, according to prosecutors.
Gilman, 81, earned nearly $108,000 speaking to SAC
employees, including Martoma, the SEC said in a parallel
lawsuit. Gilman has agreed to pay $234,000 to settle that case.
Paid consultations with Ross, meanwhile, came via a firm
called HCRC, according to his lawyer, Alexander Novak.
Based on confidential information from the drug trial,
Martoma began buying shares of Elan and Wyeth and recommended
Cohen do the same, according to prosecutors.
On July 17, 2008, Gilman told Martoma the final results of
the clinical trial, 12 days before they were to be announced
publicly. They met in Ann Arbor, Michigan two days later, on a
Saturday, to further discuss the trial, according to the
indictment.
The following Monday, after a call between Martoma and
Cohen, SAC began selling off its $700 million position in Elan
and Wyeth, prosecutors have said. After the successful trade,
Martoma earned a $9.3 million bonus, the indictment said.
Martoma's lawyers have indicated that at the trial they will
question the doctors' credibility. In meetings with
investigators, both doctors at first denied passing inside
information to Martoma, but later agreed to cooperate, the
defense lawyers said in a pretrial motion.
In a decision made public Monday, U.S. District Judge Paul
Gardephe ordered the government to disclose to Martoma's legal
team any statements made by prosecutors to Gilman or Ross
threatening charges or promising not to prosecute in exchange
for their testimony.
"The defendant is entitled to explore at trial the reasons
for the doctors' change of heart," Gardephe wrote.
In a related decision, the judge also ordered the government
to produce any similar communications between the SEC and
lawyers for Gilman and Ross.
CASE QUESTIONED BY DEFENSE
While Cohen figures heavily in the case, he is not expected
to testify because of a broader, ongoing probe into insider
trading by prosecutors.
As a result, Martoma's lawyers have sought to introduce as
evidence transcripts of a deposition by Cohen in May 2012 with
the SEC.
In the deposition, Cohen told investigators he decided to
sell Wyeth securities after talking to Wayne Holman, a former
SAC trader who went on to establish his own hedge fund,
Ridgeback Capital Management. A lawyer for Holman did not
respond to a request for comment.
Cohen said he considered Holman "a great healthcare
investor" and had agreed to pay him $20 million per year for
investment recommendations. The week of the trade, Cohen said
Holman told him he was selling his Wyeth shares.
A SAC Capital spokesman declined to comment. A lawyer for
Holman did not respond to a request for comment.
Gardephe said he would rule later Monday on whether to allow
that testimony.
The judge also made public several other rulings on pretrial
motions.
In one, Gardephe said he would not allow prosecutors to
introduce testimony that Martoma fainted when FBI agents first
approached him outside his home in November 2011 to discuss his
insider trading. The judge said it was not reasonable to assume
Martoma fainted because he knew he was guilty.
"In the life of such a person - someone with no criminal
record and no prior involvement with the criminal justice system
- such an encounter is a watershed event," Gardephe said.
The case is U.S. v. Martoma, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, 12-cr-00973.