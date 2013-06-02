SAC Capital braces for $3.5 bln in redemptions -WSJ

NEW YORK, June 2 Hedge fund billionaire Steven
A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors LP is bracing for about $3.5
billion in redemptions from outside investors as a probe into
insider trading at his $15 billion fund intensifies, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people briefed on the
matter.
A spokesman for SAC Capital declined to comment on the
Journal report. Monday is the deadline for investors to submit
second-quarter redemption notices.
Outside investors account for roughly $6.75 billion of SAC
Capital's assets. Ahead of the redemption deadline, people
familiar with SAC Capital said the firm was bracing for outside
investors to redeem several billion dollars. In the first
quarter, investors put in notices to withdraw $1.7 billion by
year-end.
If the estimates of $3.5 billion hold, the outflows would
represent more than half of the firm's remaining outside
capital, the Journal report said. Cohen, 56, has roughly $8
billion of his own money invested in SAC Capital.
The roughly $6.75 billion in outside investors' money
includes about $500 million at SAC Re, a reinsurance firm the
hedge fund recently set up. The money with the reinsurer is not
subject to investor redemptions.
Reuters has previously reported that people close to the
fund expect much of the outside money to be redeemed from the
firm in the wake of a decision by Blackstone Group LP to
withdraw most of the $550 million in customer money it has with
SAC Capital. Blackstone is Cohen's largest outside investor.
Magnitude Capital has emerged as the latest outside investor
asking for money back. The fund of hedge funds, which manages
$3.1 billion, began redeeming funds in the first quarter of this
year and intends to submit another withdrawal notice for the
second quarter, according to a person with knowledge of the
investment.
The U.S. government's long-running insider trading
investigation has so far resulted in nine one-time employees of
the firm being charged or implicated in insider trading schemes.
Cohen himself has not been charged with wrongdoing.